Mumbai: Hundreds throng Virar railway station seeking to board locals

Ofice goers mobbed Virar railway station on Monday morning demanding to be allowed to travel on local trains. Citizens blamed the Maharashtra government for imbalance as the recent Unlock 4.0 guidelines allowed more people in offices but did not provide enough public transport facilities for daily commute.

This is the second such incident in the suburbs in the past two days and third in two months when Nalasopara station saw a rail roko on July 22.

Sources said that 200-300 angry commuters, mostly office goers, staged a protest outside Virar railway station. The protest led to traffic jams during the morning rush hour.

Traffic delayed buses

On Monday, there was heavy traffic on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for him to reach office due to which buses could not reach in time at the Virar bus depot leading to the protest.



More than 300 commuters came to Virar station from nearby bus stops after buses got delayed owing to traffic problems

A GRP official said that passengers from the Virar ST bus stand gathered near the station around 9.45 am and protested for 15-20 minutes.

A consolidated team of GRP, Railway Protection Force, Maharashtra Security Force and the city police did not allow passengers to enter the station.

Previous incidents

On Saturday night, some passengers tried to enter Borivli station at around 10:15 pm due to unavailability of buses outside the station. An official said that initially there were just four women GRP constables to stop the mob, reinforcements and the city police joined by 10:30 pm.

By 10:45 pm, additional buses were arranged and the mob dispersed. The ticket checking staff at the station alerted senior officials and the divisional railway manager, who averted the crisis in time. Passengers complained that they had been waiting all evening for buses.

On July 22, passengers from the nearby state transport bus stand staged a rail roko at Nalasopara, demanding permission to travel.

"After the government allowed 30 per cent staff in offices, our employers have started calling us to work. Locals are shut, roads are bad and it takes ages to reach destinations. No salaries are being given because of lack of attendance. Does the government understand the situation? What are we to do?" commuter Sachin Gavhate said.

Another commuter Ninad Patil said organisations are terminating employees if they don't report to work. People from Vasai-Virar have no option but to take the risk and travel.

Another commuter Akshat said, "Those who understand Mumbai well will agree that the lower middle class stays at Kalyan-Dombivli on Central Line and Nalasopara-Virar on the Western Line. Expecting people to travel from these places to Fort/Churchgate by road is evil and criminal."

300

Approx. no. of commuters that gathered for Monday's protest

