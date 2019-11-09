Mumbai: Husband attacks woman with knife after fight over petty issue

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The police booked a real estate agent for attacking his 31-year-old wife with a knife over a petty issue in CBD Belapur on Thursday.

According to the police, Manda Pawar is a domestic help and her husband Sunil is a real estate agent, a report in Hindustan Times read. Manda told police that they have been having fights for the past four days. "Around 8.30pm, Sunil was leaving for Thane and I told him to not go as it was very late. This led to another fight and he picked up the kitchen knife and attacked me," Manda told police in her complaint.

The report said the woman sustained injuries on her thigh and was admitted to MGM Hospital for treatment.

“The couple fought over a petty domestic issue. We have registered the case against the husband for the offence. He has not been arrested yet,” Jayraj Chaparia, senior inspector at CBD Belapur police station was quoted as saying in the report.

The couple, who had a love marriage four years ago, have three children.

