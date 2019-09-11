I am Jain, won't build poultry, fish shops, contractor tells BMC

A contractor, who won a bid for a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) project, turned it down saying he could not build poultry and fish shops as he is Jain. The Standing Committee has demanded strict action against him for the 'religious comment'.

The BMC, which is planning to redevelop the dilapidated Bhaurao Chemburkar Mandai in Chembur, had invited tenders on June 6 for the construction of makeshift camps in the compound to temporarily shift the shops. Of the two bidders who responded, the Jain contractor quoted a rate 8 per cent less than the BMC's estimation.

The makeshift shops will accommodate chicken, mutton and fish sellers among others. The R1-crore project also includes construction of toilets, water tank and pump house. While the Jain contractor agreed to build all others structures, he refused to construct of meat shops.

Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said, "Strict action will be needed for such behaviour. How can someone come up to the BMC with such a condition? The contractor should be blacklisted for his religious comment."

Meanwhile, the BMC has seized the deposit of the Jain contractor and handed over the project to the second bidder. The second contractor, who quoted a rate 7 per cent more than the estimated amount, has agreed to take up the project at the rate offered by the Jain contractor.

