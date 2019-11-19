Mumbai: I did not open car door, accused driver in Heera Panna accident insists

The case in which a biker was grievously injured after the driver of a moving car ahead of him opened the door, accused Darshil Shah surrendered before the Tardeo police on Monday and claimed that he was not responsible for the accident. During interrogation he said that he had not opened the car door and that a CCTV footage of the incident would prove it all. However, when approached, Shah’s family refused to comment on the matter.

Following the incident on November 11, victim Bilal Sheikh, 27, sustained severe injuries on his face and chest and even fractured his left collarbone. He also lost his job after officials from the company where he worked, visited him and got to know that he had to take bed rest for six weeks.

Shah, who was arrested around 10.25am, was given bail on a surety of R5,000. During primary interrogation, he claimed that he hadn’t opened the door and doesn’t know how the biker fell. “Shah claimed that he is being framed, and asked the cops to get a CCTV footage of the incident to clear the doubt,” said a police source.

Darshil Shah's driving licence.

Meanwhile, when mid-day approached Shah’s family, his father Prashant Shah said, “We don’t want to talk to the media.”

Shocked to know the accused’s claims, Sheikh said, “What can I say if he claims that he didn’t open the door. Now all that I hope for is that the cops should get hold of the CCTV footage and make things clear. I don’t expect anything from the accused or his family. But I am stunned to know their stand. Hope the police and our judicial system give me justice.”

Policespeak

‘The accused surrendered himself this morning. We arrested him, but he was later granted bail on a surety bond of R5,000’ — Firoz Bagwan, senior PI, Tardeo police station

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates