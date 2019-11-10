Mumbai: Students left furious after ICAI cancells CA exams last minute

Thousands of candidates who were planning to appear for national level CA (Charter Accountancy) examination on Saturday were in for a shock when the exam was cancelled at the last minute. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) which conducts the examination took the decision late in the night on Friday and informed the students by putting up a notice on the official website at around 12.30 am. Many students had missed the notice until it started circulating on social media on Saturday morning while candidates were getting ready to leave for their centres.

"In view of the reports gathered via media about closure of school and colleges at various parts of the country, all ICAI examinations scheduled for November 9, 2019, in India and abroad stand postponed to a later date," read the notice. These examinations included Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5 and three more papers.

Manish Jain, one of the disappointed candidates said, "We are not against the decision but there should be a proper channel of information. They have everybody's number, then why not send out messages than upload a notice on the website. I was studying until late at night and was shocked to see that the exam is cancelled in the morning. It is not a regular college examination that can be held anytime soon. The notice does not even specify when will it be re-conducted."

Manish, a resident of Ghatkopar and a working professional was all set to appear for his final paper on Saturday.

