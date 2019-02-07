Mumbai: Ice-cream joint in Juhu shows you how to scoop it up!

food

On the bustling streets of Juhu that boast an array of QSR joints serving savoury cones and exotic drinks, age-old ice cream chain Havmore got itself a modern-day avatar a few months ago as an outlet specialising in gourmet scoops.

Since netizens went into a frenzy a week or two ago, over their new variant of waffle sundae, we thought it was time to drop in. We waste no time and order the mighty Midas (R1,000), an extravagant dessert that’s as frosty for the teeth as it is heavy on the pocket.

A profligate affair, the treat comes with a large waffle cone filled with countless goodies including nutty pralines, brownie bits, roasted almonds, hot fudge sauce, Belgian chocolate ice cream (two scoops), rocher rocks, white chocolate balls filled with hot fudge sauce and topped with a large swirl (almost five scoops) of golden chocolate ice cream, a choco caramel stick donned with gold leaves, a mini dropper of passion ginger syrup and ruby nutties, all covered in a 24 carat gold foil. You get the drift. The cumbersome dessert is so overloaded that it needs to be served on a stand (much like the ones used for pizza and fries cones), which comes with a plate underneath because the contents drip incessantly. With a truckload of indulgent goodies, there’s no doubt that this bizarre dessert tastes good.

However, feasibility wise, it’s quite a bummer.

What we mean is, what’s the point of a waffle cone that you cannot take along with you on a leisurely walk? Perhaps, a waffle bowl would have been better. By the end of our visit here, the three of us are exhausted and end up wasting food. And that’s why we’d call this more of a gimmick than a truly indulgent dessert, because the proof of a good pudding lies in an empty plate.

Time: 11 am to 1.30 am

At: Huber & Holly, Juhu.

Call: 33956116

