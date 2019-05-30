Mumbai: Iconic Deccan Queen Express enters 90th year on June 1

national

As the iconic Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen train completes 89 years and enters the 90th year of its running on June 1, the Central Railway has elaborate plans to upgrade the train to the swank German-make coaches and cut down its travel time by adding push and pull engines on both sides of the train.

In a rare gesture, the Central Railway has placed a special made to order 20-car train after feedback from a commuter survey on how it should be. Mid-Day had first reported about the Deccan Queen commuter survey in its Feb 23 edition.

CR has sent a request for providing the dining car while switching over to upgraded version along with Executive Chair car. Deccan Queen is a prestigious train and considering commuters sentiments we will try and maintain its original character including Dining car.

Once the new coaches arrive, the train will be converted into a push-pull technology and speeded up and this will be completed in the 90th year.

History

The introduction of ‘’Deccan Queen’’ between the two premier cities of Maharashtra on 1st June 1930 was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway. This was the first deluxe train introduced on the railway to serve 2 important cities of the region and was aptly named after Pune, which is also known as ‘’Queen of Deccan’’ (‘’Dakkhan ki Rani’’).

Initially, the train was introduced with 2 rakes of 7 coaches each one of which was painted in silver with scarlet mouldings and the other with royal blue with gold lines. The under frames of the coaches of the original rakes were built in England while the coach bodies were built in the Matunga Workshop of the GIP Railway.

The Deccan Queen, initially, had only first class and second class accommodation. The first class was abolished on 1st January 1949 and the second class was redesigned as first class, which continued up to June 1955 when third class was introduced on this train for the first time. This was later re-designated as the second class from April 1974 onwards.

The coaches of the original rakes were replaced in 1966 by anti-telescopic steel bodied integral coaches built by Integral Coach Factory, Perambur. These coaches incorporated the improved design of bogies for better riding comfort and also improvements in the interior furnishings and fittings. The number of coaches in the rake was also increased to 12 from the original 7 coaches providing additional accommodation. Over the year the number of coaches in the train has been increased to the present level of 17 coaches.

With the ever-growing aspirations of the travelling public for better amenities, improved standards of comfort and better quality of service, it was considered necessary to give a complete facelift to theDeccanQueen.

The rake was changed in 1995 with the following special features:

* All newly manufactured or about a year old, air brake coaches.

* The 5 first class chair car in the old rake have been replaced by 5 AC chair cars providing an additional seating capacity of 65 in a dust-free environment. Also, the 9-second class chair cars provide an additional seating capacity of 120 seats compared to the old coaches. Thus, new rake provides a total seating capacity of 1417 as against 1232 seats in the old rake i.e. an increase of 15%.

* The dining car offers table service for 32 passengers and has modern pantry facilities such as microwave oven, deep freezer and toaster. The dining car is also tastefully furnished with cushioned chairs and carpet.



The management systems of Deccan Queen (2123 Dn / 2124 Up) have been assessed by International Services Ltd. and found to comply with the requirements of ISO 9001-2000 under the Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand in November 2003.

At Present Deccan Queen (12123/12124) runs with 17 coaches including 4 AC chair car, one Buffet Car, 10-second class chair car and two-second class cum brake vans.

