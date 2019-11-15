Mumbai: Idiot opens moving car door, leaves biker with broken bones

At 10.30pm on November 11, Bilal Shaikh, 27, was on his way to Jaslok Hospital to tend to his ailing father when a bizarre accident not only left him grievously injured but shocked to the core.

Riding his bike when he was about to take a turn near the Heera Panna shopping centre at Tardeo, the driver of a moving car ahead of him suddenly opened the door on the driver's side. Losing control of his bike, Bilal hit the ground with such force that he broke his collarbone and a bone behind the ear.

After Bilal filed a complaint in the matter, the Tardeo police registered a case against the accused driver – Darshil Prashant Shah, 20, resident of Ridge Road, Malabar Hill. However, the cops have not been able to arrest him yet as he is absconding.

Bilal, a resident of Belalsis Road, Nagpada, was on his way to Jaslok Hospital, where his diabetic father is battling for his life since November 9. After working whole day for a marketing job, Bilal looks after his father at the hospital at night. On November 11 when he was enroute to the hospital on his bike, the accident took place.

Bilal has also received some stitches underneath his left ear

"Everything happened so rapidly that I couldn't control my bike. Luckily there wasn't a vehicle behind me, or else I would have been crushed. For 10 to 15 minutes I couldn't even understand what exactly happened," Bilal said.

Speaking to mid-day, Bilal's brother-in-law, Zuber Abbasi said, "After I received a call from him, I rushed to the spot and found him sitting on the footpath. His bike was parked in front of a car and a boy in his 20s was looking at him. He was bleeding from the left side of his head and his left hand, too, was hurting. When we asked the car's driver to accompany us to the hospital, he ran from the spot. One of those who had gathered at the spot had taken his driving licence, which was handed over to us."

The number plate of the car involved in the accident

Bilal was first taken to Jaslok Hospital, where doctors said that he had sustained injuries on his head, face, chest and left arm. He was treated in the OPD and discharged, but on returning home, he started to feel very uneasy. Thereafter, he was taken to Prince Ali Khan Hospital, where an X-Ray was done. The report revealed a fracture in his left collarbone. He was then admitted to Parel Hospital where he underwent a surgery.

"Post the surgery I went to Tardeo police station and registered a complaint against Shah. I don't understand what kind of mentality he has that he ran off from the spot when we sought help," added Zuber.

The spot near Heera Panna shopping centre, Haji Ali, where the accident took place. Pic/ Ashish Raje

"Based on the complaint, we have registered an offence against the accused under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act 1988," said Firoz Bagwan, senior PI of Tardeo police station.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates