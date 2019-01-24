Mumbai: IIT professors, students hold protest in support of Professor Teltumbde

national

"There were around 30-50 participants. We introduced Prof Teltumbde, his work as a civil rights activist, a writer and an intellectual. It was a peaceful protest," said the coordinator of APPSC at IITB

Representationa picture

As the campaign in support of Prof Anand Teltumbde is gaining momentum, students from premier technology institutes across country have jumped in, in solidarity. One such protest was held at the Indian Institute of Technology — Bombay (IIT-B) on Tuesday, organised by the Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC) and saw participation from students as well as professors standing in solidarity with Prof Teltumbde, accused of causing mob violence during a Dalit meet in Bhima-Koregaon, last year.

More than a year after the incident, the Supreme Court's refusal to quash the FIR against Prof Teltumbde, on January 14, came as a major disappointment for academia across the country. An IIM alumnus and a civil rights activist, the professor has been receiving support from all central universities as well as prominent institutes and eminent academicians.

