Mumbai: IITian's decomposed body found in Jogeshwari hotel

national

After Jogeshwari hotel's cleaning staff complained of a stench coming from the IITan's room, authorities informed the Amboli police, who reached the spot and broke open the door

The hotel in Jogeshwari from where the body was recovered. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

The decomposed body of a 21-year-old IITian, who had checked into a Jogeshwari hotel on August 31, was recovered on Monday. After hotel's cleaning staff complained of a stench coming from his room, authorities informed the Amboli police, who reached the spot and broke open the door. He was found lying on the bed. The police suspect the first year M.Tech student of IIT-B, Jaydeep Swain, was suffering from depression.

'Face swollen, beyond recognition'

An officer said, "There were no external injuries on his body. A number of tablets that are taken for depression were found next to it. It appears he died due to an overdose, but the actual cause will be known only after we get the post-mortem report."

"His laptop was next to him, his face swollen and beyond recognition. We have seized the laptop and cellphone for probe," said senior inspector Bharat Gaikwad. "The AC and TV were on when we found him." The Amboli police have registered an accidental death report in the matter and informed his family. "His sister and parents will soon be reaching the city. We will question his family members," said an officer.

Stayed put in room

Swain is a native of Durg in Chattisgarh. "He arrived alone and checked in after making a payment of Rs 4,500 for three days with his credit card. He had submitted his Aadhaar card as ID proof," said a hotel staff.

"I called him up around 8.30 am on September 1 to tell him about the breakfast timings. When I offered to serve him in his room, he refused and said would call back if required. We didn't disturb him after that." A source from the institute said, "He had taken admission in mid-July, so it's difficult for fellow students and faculty members to spot any behavioural changes in him."

N S Dabholkar, acting PRO of the Powai institute, said, "Cops visited the campus to inspect Swain's hostel room. They didn't find anything suspicious. The institute is cooperating with the police in the investigation."

Inputs by Pallavi Smart

Also Read: Pune: Student 'hangs' himself, writes 'die' 20 times in note

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates