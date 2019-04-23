Mumbai: Illegal hutments being built near Vihar lake, say locals

national

The Aarey resident said encroachment in the region might also pose a threat to wild animals like deer as several come to the lake, which shares its boundary with Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), to drink water

The land near the lake is being used to illegally erect huts and grow vegetables

The issue of encroachment inside the forest Aarey Milk Colony, has now moved to a green patch near Vihar lake in the area. Huts are being erected in the area, said a nature lover who spotted it during a walk one morning.

"Three days ago, I was shocked to see that hutments were being built on the green patches. Huge chunk of land was also being fenced using barbed wire," said the man on condition of anonymity. He added that a piece of land was also being used to grow vegetables.

The Aarey resident said encroachment in the region might also pose a threat to wild animals like deer as several come to the lake, which shares its boundary with Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), to drink water.

"The SGNP and BMC authorities along with the Film City security team should increase patrolling in the area. Also, the department responsible for the protection of the area should take strict measures to curb encroachment" he added.

Environmentalist and NGO Vanashakti director D Stalin told mid-day, "The government machinery seems to be deliberately allowing encroachments under political pressure and for monetary gain. The protected areas are under attack from the slum mafia. These encroachments pose a serious threat to the wildlife habitat and water reservoirs. They must be removed immediately."

When contacted, Range Forest Officer of SGNP's Tulsi Range Priyanka Barge and Hydraulic Engineer Department's chief engineer Ashok Tawadia were not available for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates