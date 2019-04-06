Mumbai: Illegal hutments demolished at Aarey hilltop in Goregaon

national

mid-day IMPACT >> Day after mid-day report, Aarey CEO demolishes illegal constructions

The illegal hutments built on land that had been cleared were pulled down on Friday

Taking quick note of mid-day's report on how a part of the Aarey forest had been burnt down and cleared and hutments built there, a team from the CEO office demolished the structures on Friday. Aarey CEO Nathu Rathod has also asked the security department to take strict action against those found carrying out such illegal constructions inside the forest and destroying its green cover.

mid-day's April 5 story (Aarey forest being burnt to build hutments inside) states how three hutments had encroached upon the hillock near the VIP guest house. On spotting them, a morning walker had approached this paper saying that some anti-social elements had burnt down the patch and built the hutments after clearing the spot.

However, when asked, the Aarey CEO had said that he had asked an official to get the structures demolished. According to sources, even the Dairy Development has taken serious note of the problem.

Confirming the development, Aarey CEO, Nathu Rathod said, "We have demolished the illegal hutments that were constructed on the hillock close to the VIP guest house and an FIR has been registered against unidentified people. Clear instructions have been given to the security department to take strict action against those found destroying the green cover and carrying out illegal constructions in Aarey Milk Colony."



Apart from bringing down the hutments, the team has also demolished the wooden fence around them

Apart from bringing down the hutments, the CEO office team comprising seven to eight officials, also demolished the wooden fence around them. The security officer would check the spot at regular intervals to ensure that the hutments don't come up again. The morning walker, who had approached mid-day, said, "We are happy that the structures have been demolished but such things happen at other parts of Aarey as well. People who visit the place for morning and evening walks can tell you about it.

The Aarey security officer should do his work sincerely if we intend to save the forest. It is important to patrol on foot inside the forest, as the hutments are being constructed at places, which cannot be easily accessed by people."

