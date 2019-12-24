Mumbai: Illegal online lottery racket busted, six arrested in Shivaji Nagar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Six people were arrested for allegedly operating an illegal online lottery in Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai, the police said on Monday. A raid was carried out in three places by Unit IV of the Crime Branch after a decoy customer was sent to verify a tip-off about the racket, an officer said.

He identified the six people as Usman Shaikh, Firoj Khan, who were arrested from one centre, and Abdul Aziz Yusuf Khatri, Irfan Qureshi, Kunal Panchmukh and Haroon Sayyad, who were held from two others. All six have been remanded in police custody till December 26.

He said hard disks, router, barcode scanner, printer, lottery sheets were recovered apart from cash, and a cheating case had been registered under sections of the IPC, IT Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

