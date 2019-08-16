Mumbai: IMC Ladies' Wing Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition presents wide canvas of products

mumbai

It’s time for one of Mumbai’s most anticipated events, the IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition. The 32nd edition presents a wide canvas of products in fashion, jewellery, lifestyle and gourmet, an impeccably curated showcase for women entrepreneurs from across the country who don’t have their own retail presence. Their passion and unique individual stories give the exhibition a distinctive flavour.

In the fashion segment of the exhibition, Manju Jalota’s Alankrit presents a delightful selection of Chikankari. The senior lady with an army background has been working diligently to revive one of India’s oldest crafts and improve the lives of ‘Chikankari’ craftsmen. Celebrity designer Rhea Pillai showcases embroidered kurtas made of organic material extracted from bamboo, milk and lotus stem. Ramola Bachchan’s First Resort presents holiday essentials to wear the whole year-round. Devina Salarpuria’s Studiomoda celebrates the exhibition’s theme of supporting sustainability with natural fabrics and conscious clothing, bringing back the luxury of simplicity and purity in fabric and design, using 100% cotton. Sustainability has never been cooler than with the range of vegan, sustainable footwear made by Rushali Jaising’s Rumi Design Studio. Canny Shah presents a beautiful range of traditional hand-embroidered bandhani and patola while Surabhi Kanoria’s Benras-e-khaas-Benaras has exclusive sarees and suits from the karigars of Benares. Dress it up with first time participant Aakriti Tapuriah’s fine jewellery, very appealing for the young shopper as it can be worn every day and is pocket-friendly or Sheetal Lohia’s beautiful selection of Jadau.

As people get ready to dress up their houses for the festive season, the exhibition presents an elegant curation of home wear and lifestyle products. For modern, out of the box home accessories, visit Dipti Gandhi’s Blank Slate Home stall at the exhibition. Ekta Rajani’s Studio Coppre is a social venture working to revive heritage metal crafts with handcrafted contemporary wares. Zero Yet 100 is a handmade natural skincare product which has a natural fragrance and allows you to sweat naturally without leaving any stains. It’s what entrepreneur Sheetal Avlani calls “your underarm armour”.

The gourmet section of the exhibition has always been very popular. With 22 participants including 12 first-timers, this segment promises to delight shoppers and foodies alike. 4-time participant, Rupal Tejani, is a passionate entrepreneur from Mahabaleshwar, who presents Dream Farm, an enterprise that deals in organic veggies and fruits. Sonal Sarjolta brings us Shillar House from Himachal Pradesh, offering foods like Pahari Ghee, raw honey and pickle.

Prominence is given to NGOs supporting causes that matter. Pabiben Rabari, a recipient of the IMC Ladies’ Wing Jankidevi Bajaj Puraskar, presents the extraordinary creativity of artisan from Kutch with a vibrant collection of bags & clutches. Dwarka Plus networks rural women to revive Kalamkari, with a range of authentic art and products including handbags, sarees, stoles, home décor and gifting products created by women artisans of Dwaraka.

“Our women entrepreneurs are like moths that break out of the chrysalis and transform into butterflies. Our greatest joy is to see them find their wings with a little help from the Ladies’ Wing,” says IMC Ladies’ Wing President Vanita Bhandari.

IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition takes place on August 21-22 at Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium.

