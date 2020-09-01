Mumbai: In lockdown, Western Railway readies for longer trains

Western Railway will soon increase passenger capacity of slow lines on the Andheri-Virar section. In the era of social distancing, when there is limited capacity per train, a longer train will prove to be of help. WR will hence add 25 per cent capacity, via more coaches, per train on the stretch by the year-end. The work on extending platforms to accommodate these longer 15-car trains has now been speeded up on the slow lines.

The project of extending platforms to enable 15-car trains to stop in the crowded Andheri and Virar section on the slow line had been sanctioned in 2017-18, and work has been progressing well with the targeted date of completion of December 2020," Western Railway Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) GVL Satya Kumar said.



A 15-car train has the capacity of 4,200 people and could ferry over 7,000 commuters during the rush hour

He explained that the project had been sanctioned at a cost of R59.56 crore. "There are 14 stations between Andheri and Virar with about 27 platforms that needed work. Of these 27 platforms, work on 17 was completed as of July 31, 2020. Work is in progress on the remaining 10 platforms with a targeted date of completion of December 31, 2020," he added.

Longer trains on the slow line would also mean upgraded space for their stabling and movement. For this, remodelling of the yard lines at Andheri and Virar end is also in progress.



A 15-car train is able to ferry about 25 per cent more capacity than a 12-car train. Pic/Satej Shinde

Before the lockdown, WR Mumbai had four 15-car trains that ran 54 services only on the fast corridor.

Added advantage after COVID

It was Western Railway that had first introduced 15-car trains on November 21, 2009 and subsequently they were introduced on Central Railway in 2012.

A 15-car train is able to ferry about 25 per cent more capacity than a 12-car train, and such trains would be an added advantage post the pandemic.

Compared to a 12-car rake that usually carries over 5,550 passengers against its capacity of around 3,000 during peak hours, a 15-car train has the capacity of 4,200 people and could ferry over 7,000 commuters during the rush hours, if they return as normal, post-pandemic that is.

WR Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee member Shailesh Goyal said that it was a welcome move and the longer the trains, the more will be the carrying capacity. "This will definitely help in the post-lockdown scenario," he said.

27

No. of platforms to be extended for the 15-car trains

Rs 59.56cr

Amount sanctioned for extension of the platforms and remodelling of yard lines

