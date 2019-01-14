Mumbai: In lock-up for 'troubling' wife, autorickshaw driver says cop thrashed him

national

Alleges cop used flour mill belt on him; Nehru Nagar officer denies allegations

Arjun Mane shows the injuries that he claimed were inflicted by Inspector Deepak Surve

A 34-year-old auto driver, Arjun Mane, has alleged that Nehru Nagar Police Inspector Deepak Surve used the third degree on him, after detaining him in a case over family related issues. Mane has claimed the Inspector thrashed him with a chakki belt (flour mill belt) continuously for almost 15 minutes, and stopped only after the severely injured Mane urinated in his cabin at the Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla.

'Thrashed continuously'

According to Mane, who stays in Kurla, "On January 9 at 12 am I was called to the Nehru Nagar police station after my wife filed an NC for troubling her over family related issues. The police detained me the whole day and night and on the afternoon of January 11, I was thrashed by PI Deepak Surve in front of my wife, Rama, 31." Mane also alleged that the officer beat him even as his wife pleaded with him to stop. "He stopped only after I peed in the police station in his cabin," Mane said. He has contusions all over his body.

Mane added, "My lawyer spoke to the zonal DCP, Shahji Umap, and also sent him photographs of my injuries from the assault. He has assured us of a fair probe in the matter. I will go to court if police don't take action against their officer." As per the medical reports, he was assaulted with a belt around 1:30pm on January 11, and has contusions all over his body.

Inspector refutes allegations

When contacted, PI Deepak Surve said, "There were many complaints by his wife against him earlier. We called him for an inquiry as per her request. As precaution we kept him in the police station so he wouldn't trouble her and the family again. I have not done anything wrong to him. I saw the photographs. Nobody beat him, it looks like he has some skin disease."

Advocate speak

Advocate Ratnakar Daware, who is representing Mane, said, "This is a clear violation of human rights. You can't detain and assault someone like this. I have spoken to the senior officer and will file a written complaint on Monday. If police don't act we will approach the court." Senior PI Vilas Shinde of Nehru Nagar Police said, "We are inquiring about the allegations."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates