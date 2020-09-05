Mumbai: In memory of student, school to educate one girl each year for free

The sudden death of a Std X student of a Malvani-based school, has not only left her family shocked, but also the teachers and management of the institute. In memory of one of their brightest students, Holy Star English High School has decided to start a scholarship programme through which one girl child will be given education for free every year.

Chronic illness

Fourteen-year-old Shabina Khan died while undergoing treatment for a chronic illness at Cooper Hospital on September 4. She was unwell for the past couple of months and her family had got her checked from a number of doctors. But last week when her condition suddenly deteriorated, she was admitted to the hospital, where she died during treatment. Later through her reports it was revealed that she had severe lung infection and also multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

Shabina, daughter of a tailor, was the eldest child in the family, which comprises three of her siblings (a brother and two sisters). Speaking to mid-day, principal of the school, Hussain Shaikh said, "Her death has left us in shock. We lost a bright student. She wanted to do something for herself and her family as well. We cannot return her to her parents but we can keep her alive through this initiative. The school management has decided to start a scholarship programme in her memory. Bright girl students like her will be given free education. In addition, her siblings will be provided education for free as well."

'She wanted to be a teacher'

Shabina's mother Nargis said, "Even at such a young age she understood our poor financial condition. She even told her father that if he couldn't pay the registration fees for the board exam, then she would appear for it next year. Today she would have been very happy knowing that the school will provide free education to her brothers."

She added, "She always told her father that she wanted to become a chartered accountant, but as it would require a lot of money, she changed her mind and decided to become a teacher. She never missed her online classes even though she was very unwell. Her condition deteriorated during the lockdown. When her health worsened last week, we took her to the hospital, where the doctors asked us to get a number of tests done. She was worried about the expenses of her treatment and us till her last breath."

