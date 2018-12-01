Mumbai: In two days, NHSRCL acquires 1.95 hectares of land for bullet train project

national

Kicking of the land acquisition process for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) acquired about 1.95 hectares of land over the past two days. Of the total, 1.57 hectares have been acquired from Chansad in Gujarat and remaining 0.29 hectare from Paye village near Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. A small plot of 0.09 hectare at BKC is already in the corporation's possession.

While NRI Savita Ben, who runs a restaurant in Germany, was the first to hand over her plot in Chansad village at Rs 30,234, the remaining 0.29 hectare belonging to four people — Ramesh Manik Gala, Minakshi Ramesh Gala, Mohammed Salum Abdul Gafur Khan and Raja Begum — was acquired at a cost of '33,276.

Dhananjay Kumar, NHSRCL spokesperson, said, "These are the first plots that we have acquired for the bullet train project." Sources said that the corridor would require around 1,400 hectares of land. Of this, 1,200 hectares is private land, for which 6,000 landowners would have to be compensated. Kumar further said, "The project is on time. The joint measurement survey of about 210 villages out of the total 300 has already been completed."

India's first bullet dream

India's first bullet train is being built by NHSRCL in a joint partnership between India and Japan. The train will cover the 508-km long distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in 2 hours 57 minutes. There would be 12 stations on the route, including the originating and final ones. It would originate from an underground station in BKC and travel through an undersea tunnel till Thane, after which it would move to land.

