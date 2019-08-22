Mumbai: Incentives for waste processing get nod

mumbai

The proposal added that a society that wishes to avail of the discount cannot claim more than 15 per cent rebate. It also stated that the BMC will decide whether the society applying for the rebate is eligible or not

Representational picture

The civic body's proposal to incentivise segregation and processing solid waste for residential societies was approved by the standing committee on Wednesday.

In order to encourage residential societies to deal with their waste themselves, the BMC will offer a rebate on property taxes. The proposal states that societies will get a 5 per cent rebate if they segregate their waste and compost their wet waste. Another 5 per cent to those who can sell 50 per cent of their dry waste to recycling vendors and another 5 per cent to those who can reuse their grey water in toilet flushes.

