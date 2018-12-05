Mumbai: Income Tax dept has become service-oriented, says top officer

national

The Income Tax department has "evolved" into a "service-oriented" department from merely being a tax law implementation entity, a top officer said here Wednesday. "The IT department has evolved from being an administrative and tax laws implementation department to a service-oriented department," said Principal Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, Ashu Jain.



He was speaking at a programme organised here by the department with an objective to reaching out to tax-payers. At the occasion, Jain asked the taxpayers to pay the third instalment of Advance Tax by December 15 this year. He also discussed various services offered by his department for the taxpayers. More than 300 delegates from various industrial bodies in Thane district participated in the programme. Shri Krishna, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Thane, said similar programmes were conducted in the past at Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, Palghar besides at various educational institutions.



Nitya Nand Mishra, CCIT, Thane, said the authorities apprised the participants about various taxpayer services such as e-filing, redressal of grievances by CPGRAM, e-nivaran and also about the services being provided through 400 ASK centres. He said the IT department has also set up PAN (Permanent Account Number) kiosks at many places where the assesses can get requisite details.

