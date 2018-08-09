Mumbai: India beats Pakistan to get Chhota Shakeel's aide lodged in Thailand jail

national

Thailand court rules in favour of Mumbai Crime Branch, locked in a battle with the neighbouring country over who Munna Jhingada belongs to

In a major victory for India, a Thailand court has ruled in favour of Mumbai Crime Branch in the case of gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide Sayyad Muzakkir Muddasar Hussain alias Munna Jhingada.

Earlier, Pakistan had staked claim, saying he was a Pakistani citizen as he was caught with their passport. Mumbai Crime Branch, however, produced his parents' DNA and fingerprints and managed to tilt the case in its favour. Jhingada now has a month to appeal in the higher court in Thailand. Officers said it's a key catch, considering he will be able to throw light on Dawood, Shakeel and others as he knows the ins and outs of the gang's activities.

Jhingada was part of the team that attacked underworld gangster Chhota Rajan on September 15, 2000, in a Bangkok hotel. He was arrested and sentenced to life, and later, pardoned in 2017.

Credit to investigators

Officers said current Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal, who was on central deputation before this, played a key role in ensuring India's case was presented properly. Also, Avi Prakash, posted at the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, played a crucial role in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant, who went to Thailand four times to plead for the case, was another key person, besides inspector Shalini Sharma.

The court battle

The crime branch had submitted details of his parents staying in a Jogeshwari slum along with his college-leaving certificate of Ismail Yousuf College in the same area. Details of his criminal record, fingerprints, six non-bailable warrants against him along with a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol will again be part of the fresh dossier.

After being released on bail in a murder case in 1997, Jhingada had allegedly fled to Pakistan in 1999 and stayed there for two months. He was then sent to bump off Rajan in Bangkok and had been in the custody of the Thai police since.

Jhingada, however, had taken a stand that the fingerprints were taken forcibly after his arrest in Bangkok in 2000. He had roped in 12 witnesses from Pakistan to support his claim. The neighbouring country had also provided his birth certificate, medical record and school certificates.

From Munna to Jhingada

The 38-year-old was known by his pet name Munna; but later, he took on the moniker of Jhingada in underworld for his short, stocky build. Hailing from Jogeshwari East's Dongar, he entered the crime world in 1992 after a stabbing in his college. He was introduced to 'D' gang by Rashid Malbari.

Criminal record

Assault, 1992: Case registered at Jogeshwari police station

Attempt to murder, 1994: Case at Juhu police station

Murders and arms act offences, 1997: Cases at Santacruz, Mahim, Agripada and Dongri police stations

