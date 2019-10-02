Mumbai: Indian Jungle Cat rescued from Dombivali; released into natural habitat

The Indian Jungle Cat was rescued due to a joint rescue operation undertaken by the Plant and Animals Welfare Society and Amma Care Foundation rescue teams

On Wednesday, the Plant and Animals Welfare Society and Amma Care Foundation's rescue team rescued an Indian Jungle Cat from Hedutane Gaon, near Badlapur Pipe Line Road, Mhatre Pada, Dombivali East. The rescue took place when the PAWS and Amma Care received a call from a local villager, who was identified as Madan Mhatre, regarding a cat being trapped near a hen's shelter.

The Indian Jungle cat was later released into its natural habitat

A local villager from the area told the PAWS-Mumbai team that around seven to eight hens went missing during the night time. "As the cat was dehydrated, it starved and suffered minor injuries. We had taken the cat to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where SGNP Veterinarian Dr. Shailesh Pethe gave the necessary treatment and later after receiving the necessary permission from Kalpana Waghere, Range Forest Officer, Kalyan and after informing Dr. Jitendra Ramgaokar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Thane, we released the cat to into its natural habitat under the supervision of the forest staff," said Sunish Subramanian Kunju (Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai City and Founder of NGOs PAWS-Mumbai ACF).

According to PAWS-Mumbai, the cat was Adult (Male) Indian Jungle Cat.

