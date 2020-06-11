Mumbai: Indian Railway takes strides with 7.57 metres high overhead wires

It's a high achievement for Indian Railways on the global platform and the Western Railway has made it possible for the national transporter. After 12 year effort with research and trials, the Western Railway on Wednesday became the pioneering railway in the country by achieving a rare feat of running hi-speed double-stack container trains with an overhead wire as high as 7.57 metres with the help high-rise pantographs on electric locomotives.

The concept of high-rise overhead wires was conceived in 2008 but it took 12 years to make it a reality. WR which investigated the cause of poor current collection in January 2020 and gave solution for working train with front panto in high rise overhead wires, played a vital role to run trains on electric traction in high rise territory. The overhead wires need to be that high so as to be able to accommodate double-stack containers

Keeping pace with the country's mission of 100 percent electrification of Indian Railways, the Western Railway has achieved highest electrification of 664 km route during financial year 2019-20. This includes Ahmedabad-Palanpur, Ahmedabad-Viramgam, Viramgam-Mehsana, Surendranagar-Botad-Dhola and Surendranagar-Dharngadhra in the state of Gujarat.

On June 10, WR operated its first electric train in Rajkot and Bhavnagar divisions and entered the map of electric traction with successful operation of goods train KIIP/PPSP (Double Stack Container) from Palanpur to Botad with High Rise Pantographs at both ends.

The above feat is a step towards electrification of route up to Pipavav port to carry double stack containers from Pipavav port to Delhi via Palanpur during current financial year 2020-21. Western Railway had completed the electrification of route from Surendranagar- Botad section during March 2020 and CRS sanction was obtained. However, due to the nationwide lockdown there were huge constraints in mobilising resources to start electric train in this route.

The team of Rajkot and Bhavnagar Divisions of Western Railway and Railway Electrification/Ahmedabad (RE/ADI) unit have worked hard during the lockdown period. The contributions made by Team RE/ADI in building the infrastructure and divisional teams comprising Electrical/TRD, S&T, Operating, Mechanical, Personnel also contributed substantially to make it possible.

WR is the first among Zonal Railways to successfully run double stack containers in electrified territory, for which high raise OHE having contact wire height of 7.57 metres has been provided, first of its kind in the world. With introduction of electric traction, which is pollution free and energy efficient mode of transport, Western Railway is expected to save about R 100 crores per annum on fuel expenses.

To carry 1000 GTKM on electric traction, hardly 4.5 unit of electric energy is consumed, which costs about Rs 25 as against 2 liters of HSD oil costing about Rs 150 to carry same load by diesel traction. Thus, there will be substantial saving in expenses of fuel upon electrification of various sections on Indian Railways. In addition, electrification will help in improving mobility of trains being more reliable and powerful, thus increase the line capacity to run more trains in the section.

