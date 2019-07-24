Mumbai: Indian rock pythons rescued from Mulund and Bhandup

national

Picture/ Rajesh Gupta

Volunteers of Plant & Animals Welfare Society - Mumbai (PAWS-Mumbai) and Amma Care Foundation (ACF) rescued three (8 foot long, 7.5 foot long & 1.5 foot long) Indian Rock Pythons from residential areas of Mulund and Bhandup in the last 2 days following the distress calls received from residents.

The pythons were released in the natural habitat, after informing the Forest Department. Before the pythons were released a medical check-up was done.

In May 2019, an adult Indian rock python which was found in a critical state with deep maggot infestation has now been completely cured and is ready to be released back in the wild. According to activist Sunish Subramanian, who is the founder of Plant and Animals Society (PAWSMumbai) and honorary wildlife warden stated, "It is a rare instance to find a snake species with maggot injuries. This particular three-and-half foot long Indian rock python had a very bad gash like an injury in the mid-section which was also fully infested with maggots and flies hovering over it. It could have been fatal, had the python not been rescued by a citizen, Samim Khan, between Thane and Mulund region."

