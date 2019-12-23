Mumbai Indians' new recruit Chris Lynn smashes 35-ball 94 in Big Bash League

Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn clubs one on the leg side against Sydney Sixers during a Big Bash League game in Sydney on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Sydney: Days after he was snapped up by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League auction, hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn almost smashed Big Bash League's (BBL) quickest century with a devastating 35-ball 94 for Brisbane Heat here on Sunday. Lynn also became the first man to bring up 2,000 BBL runs as he hit 11 sixes in his innings before getting out. Lynn reached his half century in just 20 balls.

Queenslander Lynn recently expressed excitement on social media as he tweeted immediately after being snapped up by the defending champions Mumbai at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Lynn said he won't have to face ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah since they will now play for the same franchise.

"Great City, Quality Franchise, Flat wicket, Don't have to play against Jasprit Bumrah. Can't wait for @IPL 2020," Lynn tweeted. Lynn was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the Indian Premier Legue auction held in Kolkata on Thursday.

