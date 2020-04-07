Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings - the better team? Manjrekar and Styris discuss

Chennai Super Kings batsmen Suresh Raina (2L) looks at team mate Michael Hussey (L) while holding a broken bat as Mumbai Indians bowler Harbhajan Singh (R) looks on during their Champions League Trophy T20 Cricket match at The M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 24, 2011. Pic./ AFP

Cricket commentator and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar analyses which VIVO IPL team, CSK or MI, has done better lately on Star Sports’ brand new show Cricket Connected: “The IPL has been going on for about 12 years, and when we look at winning percentage, which is a good way of looking at teams, a good winning record, CSK is right up there, but of late, there’s been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks, winning titles as well.

Manjrekar went on to continue, "Mumbai Indians have won 4, CSK has won 3 but they have played less IPL. When you look at that, Mumbai Indians is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years, they have actually been the better team than CSK, a couple of IPL titles to MI. When MI come to the final, they tend to win it, CSK not as much. When you look at the entire IPL, CSK go first, but of late, maybe Mumbai Indians have a slight edge.”

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris analyses which VIVO IPL team, CSK or MI, has done better lately on Star Sports’ brand new show Cricket Connected: “I’ve got 4 points. It’s about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches, it’s the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it’s a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard. It’s about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga.”

