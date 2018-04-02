Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya is showing off his style!

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted this picture on Twitter recently during the photoshoot for an international magazine



Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted this picture on Twitter recently during the photoshoot for an international magazine. "Roll up your sleeves and seize the day," the player captioned the picture which received over 16,000 'likes'.

Hardik Pandya will next be seen in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2018 edition playing for Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya is one of the finest all-rounders in recent times and was retained by the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians.

