IPL: Mumbai Indians trade Mayank Markande with DC for Rutherford

Mayank Markande with Rohit Sharma

The winners of IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians have traded spinner Mayank Markande for West Indies cricketer Shergfane Rutherford. Mumbai Indians have released Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals and in return roped in the Guyanese.

"We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family," MI owner Akash Ambani said in a statement.

"I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians."

Mayank Markande made a name for himself with his initial spells in the IPL this year. Markande foxed established batsmen and took a bagful of wickets for Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians lifted their fourth IPL title in the IPL 2019 by winning the final against Chennai Super Kings by 1 run. In a match that went to the wire, Sri Lankan yorker king Lasith Malinga bowled the final over and pulled off a win for Akash Ambani's team.

Speaking of Lasith Malinga, the veteran bowler retired from ODI cricket after playing the first match of the 3-ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Malinga brought an end to his illustrious ODI career with a wicket off the last ball he bowled in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh — which Sri Lanka won by 91 runs. He took 3-38 and went past Anil Kumble's tally of wickets in the 50-over format.

Malinga finished with 338 wickets in 226 matches, finishing as one of the finest match-winners to have played for Sri Lanka since 2004. He is Sri Lanka's third highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399).

After the match, he insisted it was the right time for him to retire as Sri Lanka begin rebuilding for the next World Cup. The pacer bowler, who will turn 36 next month, urged the younger generation to step up. "My captains expect me to take wickets," Malinga said at the post-match presentation. "I tried my best all through my career. I hope all the young bowlers do this as well. Because just surviving in cricket, I don't think anyone can go far. You have to be a match-winner.

"That's what I'm looking forward to in the future. These young bowlers have to get match-winning performances and people have to say, 'That's a match-winning bowler!' We have a couple of guys, they have the ability and we have to look after them."

He is the only bowler to have taken three ODI hat-tricks. He achieved his highest ranking of seventh in November 2011, achieved against Pakistan in Dubai. Malinga chose to bow out in front of the home crowd, and they turned out in huge numbers to send him off.

