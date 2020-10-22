Mumbai: India's first 'CT in a Box' installed at BKC's COVID-19 jumbo facility

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Mumbai being the epicenter. Leading the charge in the fight against the pandemic is Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has established the biggest COVID-19 center at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds.

To augment the ongoing efforts, a consortium of three companies - PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Larsen & Toubro and SNC-Lavalin, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, have joined hands to provide 'CT in a Box' to this facility which is now handed over to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 'CT in a Box' is a unique solution by Wipro GE Healthcare to diagnose and manage COVID-19 patients. This joint CSR effort was facilitated by NGO United Way of Bengaluru.

According to a press release issued by MMRDA, Urban Development and Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde said, "This solution helps us provide superior diagnostic facilities to COVID-19 patients in a safe, isolated environment keeping social distancing requirements in mind."

This 'CT in a Box' houses Wipro GE Healthcare's RevolutionTM ACTs Ex, the country’s first 'Made in India' CT machine. With just 16 seconds for lung screening, advanced low dose protocols and emergency patient scan mode, this CT is well-positioned to serve healthcare professionals and patients with fast and immediate results. The 'CT in a Box' is customisable with other GE Healthcare CTs as well.

Shravan Subramanyam, managing director (South Asia), Wipro GE Healthcare, said, "In line with the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Wipro GE Healthcare is proud to bring to the nation this state-of-the-art clinical solution for COVID-19 management. CT in a Box is easy to install, safe to use and quick to scan diagnostic solutions."

R.A Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, "BKC Covid Hospital has proved its worth and has established itself as the best Covid care temporary facility in India. We are adding Wipro GE's CT scan facility today which will be free for Covid patients."

Dr. Hasit Joshipura, senior VP and head - corporate centre, L&T, said: "As part of its ongoing country-wide CSR response to Covid-19, L&T is happy to partner with GE Healthcare for the 'CT in a Box' initiative. We have been providing extensive medical equipment, supplies and support to various healthcare facilities across the country. We hope that this partnership for a walk-in CT scan facility at the BKC COVID-19 hospital will provide timely help to many patients in Mumbai."

Hardayal Prasad, MD and CE, PNB Housing Finance, said, "The pandemic has propelled us to collaborate with like-minded organisations to amplify our efforts by enhancing lifesaving infrastructure at BKC. We are truly hopeful that this unique CT Scan solution will aid the citizens and the country in combating the pandemic through quick and safe diagnosis."

Bharat Gala, senior vice president (India), SNC-Lavalin, said, "The CT in a Box is a great healthcare solution that provides easy and safe access to diagnostic facilities to COVID-19 patients."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news