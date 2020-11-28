Mumbai: India's first electric loco shed marks 92 years

India's first electric loco shed completed 92 years on Saturday with Central Railway marking the day with events at the shed.

"28th November 2020 is celebrated as the 92nd foundation day of Electric Loco Shed (ELS), Kalyan. The premier Shed of Indian Railways has the proud distinction of being the First Electric Loco Shed under the then Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR). It was established on 28.11.1928," Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Kaushik Sanjiv Dharwadkar, an electrical engineer and railway enthusiast from Pune, said, "A question might arise as to what is unique concerning this shed such that its day of establishment is being discussed? So, I have actually compiled five facts concerning Electric Loco Shed Kalyan.

A few points

The first Electric Locoshed in entire British India. Second in entire Asia, with only the Japanese Railways constructing their Electric Locosheds before November 1928. India's second Electric Locoshed started functioning in February-March of the year 1960 at Asansol, West Bengal i.e. after a time span of 32 years.

Was home to Electric Locomotives which were capable of attaining 135 Kilometres per Hour speed, these were the fastest Locomotives in entire British India. It is due to these locomotives, the intercity travel duration in between Mumbai and Pune was reduced from 6 hours to 2 hours and 50 minutes from 5th November 1929 onwards.

Independent India's first-ever indigenously manufactured Electric Locomotive "Lokmanya" by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works was destined and homed at Kalyan Electric Locomotive Shed back in the year 1963.

Engineering officers of this Locoshed extended the working life of 19 Electric Locomotives which served in Central Railways from 1928 to 1998, that is a total of 70 years (the operational life span of Electric Locomotives is 35 years after which they are condemned). Ideally, these 19 Locomotives should have been condemned in the year 1963, but they served Central Railways till the year 1998. An Engineering feat in entire Indian Railways.

Kalyan Electric Locoshed from 28-11-1928 till present has been home to a total of 21 varied Locomotive classes namely Passenger, Freight, Mixed (Locomotives capable of hauling Passenger as well as Freight Trains) and lastly Shunting. No other Electric Locoshed in India could proudly state of having 21 different locomotive operating and maintenance manuals in its technical reference shelves.

Dharwadkar said he had referred History of Electric Traction book by RK Vir, published by Institution of Railway Electrical Engineers.

Sutar added during its journey of the last 92 years, the Shed has maintained nearly 16 different types of Locomotives. Initially entrusted with DC Locomotives of type EA-1 & EF-1, the Shed received WCM-2, WCM-3 & WCM-4 class of locomotives which were modified to work in 1500V DC catenary prevalent in Mumbai Division. Later CLW manufactured WCM-5 class of locomotives, the first one coined "LOKMANYA" which were also added to the fleet of Electric Loco Shed (ELS), Kalyan.

Since Mumbai Division is surrounded by Ghat sections on both sides, Kalyan based locomotives perform the essential service of banking (providing additional power) for hauling mail/goods trains UP or Down the Ghat. In 1971, the newly built WCG-2 locomotives were provided which had dynamic braking features.

With the growing passenger segment of Indian Railways, the population of coaching locos was given a boost with BHEL manufactured WCAM-2P & WCAM-3 locomotives. Further, WCAG-1 locomotives were also introduced for expanding goods services.

After 2007, the process of catenary conversion of Mumbai Division to AC was done in North Eastern Ghat and so WAG-7 & WAG-5 locomotives were introduced. Considering the capability of the team of ELS, Kalyan in ably handling various types of locomotives simultaneously, the latest technology, pure AC locomotive WAG-9 with IGBT Converter was added to its fleet.

As the need for coaching locos increased, from the year 2019, WAP-7 type locomotives are added to the fleet, at present ELS Kalyan having a holding of 37 WAP/7 locomotives and more locos are adding to the fleet.

ELS, Kalyan is also the only Electric Loco Shed of Indian Railways that has Accident Relief Train (ART) & High Speed - Self Propelled Accident Relief Train (HS-SPART) as a part of its fleet. The renowned and capable break-down team of Kalyan ART has been often acknowledged for its efficiency during unusual happenings such as accidents, derailments, etc. occurring over Mumbai Division.

Last year, ELS Kalyan played a major role in technological up-gradation of Indian Railways in operating push-pull technology in Rajdhani Express and HOG operated trains.

As the entire world is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, to maintain the nation on track, ELS Kalyan played a major role to maintain the shed activities even in the lockdown period and many such cases are highlighted up-to Railway Board and even Railway Minister appreciated the dedication of the staff of ELS.

During the lockdown period, a team of dedicated staff works round the clock to monitor the loco movement, attention to defects reported from the line, etc. Further gradually the activities of shed restored to its normal working with better man-power & time management.

To take care of our staff against the Covid-19 pandemic, the following initiatives were taken by the shed:

Re-usable face masks were prepared by our lady staff and distributed among the staff.

Sanitizer made in-house for shed use and it is even supplied to other departments such as hospital, RPF, S&T, Operation dept. etc.

Face shield was provided to all staff.

Temperature of all staff reporting for duty is being monitored.

Foot switch operated hand sanitizer dispensing system & hand wash facility developed in house.

By counselling of staff for proper use of face mask, ensuring safe distance, use of sanitizer from time to time, the cases of covid-19 were totally under control in shed.

At present shed is holding 211 locomotives. Presently 7 different types of locomotives are maintained in the shed. The holding of different types of locomotives is 53 nos. of WCAM-3, 20 nos. of WCAM-2, 12 nos. of WCAG-1, 56 nos. of WAG-7, 29 nos. WAG-9, 02 nos. of WCM-6, and 39 nos. of WAP-7. During last year, the shed has commissioned 22 Nos. of WAP-7 locos, these WAP-7 locos are fitted with Hotel load converter technology which is provided to supply electricity to coaches and eliminate the requirement of diesel and power car.

