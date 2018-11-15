Mumbai: India's largest kiddie party at Bandra-Kurla complex

things-to-do

India's largest kids festival comes to the city this weekend with over fifty outdoor workshops

The petting zoo with farm animals at the festival

Our greatest fascination was with windmills as children, and years later we’re still left wondering why. Perhaps it was the joy of seeing perfectly stationary objects spinning. And this weekend, a children’s festival will offer such simple indulgences to children and parents — in an open garden surrounded by windmills.

The Windmill Festival is the largest kids' festival in India, with activities curated for children according to specific age groups that range from infants to 3 years, up to 14 years.



The festival includes workshops, performances, and shopping stalls

There are over 50 outdoor workshops that include crafting a superhero, sports skills games, and storytelling sessions. Moms and dads can visit the flea stalls or head to the spa and salon at the venue. In addition, the adults and their little ones can mingle together at the petting zoo with farm animals.

On November 17 and 18

At Jio Garden, BKC.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 650 onwards

