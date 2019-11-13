Mumbai: Infant who suffered burns in KEM fire undergoes amputation surgery, stable

The two-month-old infant who suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of KEM Hospital is in stable condition, after he underwent an amputation surgery on Monday evening. The hospital administration said the boy, Prince, continues to be on ventilator.

"Prince has a congenital heart disease and had pneumonia when he was admitted at KEM earlier this month," Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of the hospital said, adding that the child is getting blood transfusions and also underwent mid-arm amputation.

"The child's blood pressure, heart rate is holding without any cardiac drugs. The boy is on basic ventilator settings and there is no bleeding from the wound," Dr Deshmukh said. He also added that the boy is conscious and moving.

Prince's parents, however, are disappointed that their son's arm had to be amputated because of a fire that the hospital should be held responsible for. "The fire has left my son physically challenged and he will be dependent on my wife and me. The hospital should give us some compensation. We are planning to take this issue up and trying to figure out the best option," said Pannelal Rajbhar, Prince's father.

