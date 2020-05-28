Mumbai: Inmate commits suicide in Taloja Jail

A 33-year-old undertrial prisoner hanged himself inside Taloja on Wednesday early morning. The deceased identified as Baludhar Shinde was a resident of Beed district and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Kharghar Police Station.

According to police, they received a call from the Jail authorities on Wednesday morning. Soon a team was rushed to the jail, where doctors declared him dead following which his body was sent for the post-mortem in JJ Hospital.

“The deceased hanged himself with window grilling with the help of a bedsheet. He was alone in the barrack and we didn't see anything suspicious. However, we are waiting for the post mortem report,” PSI Ajit Kamble said.

According to the jail officials, the accused was brought to Taloja from Kalyan Jail in 2019. Shinde had two murder cases against him and another of assaulting a government official.

"He was found hanging inside his barrack on Wednesday early morning. He had a bad track record in Kalyan Jail and that is why he was brought here in 2019. We had kept him in a separate barrack to avoid quarrels and fights with other inmates. Last night he was served food and provided with a bedsheet which he used to hang himself," said Kaustubh Kulrekar, Superintendent of Taloja Jail.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news