Mumbai inter-club squash: Jindal boys win title

Fancied Jindal Squash Academy came up with the perfect strategies and right combination as they sidelined Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club by a close 3-2 margin in the final of the Hyatt Regency -Mumbai Inter-Club Squash League



The victorious Jindal Squash Academy team

Fancied Jindal Squash Academy came up with the perfect strategies and right combination as they sidelined Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club by a close 3-2 margin in the final of the Hyatt Regency -Mumbai Inter-Club Squash League. The Jindal Academy team, which trailed 1-2, won both the singles ties and the final doubles rubber as they recovered to clinch victory and emerge champions.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates