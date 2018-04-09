Mumbai international airport's runway to be closed for 6 hours on April 9 and April 10

The runway will be closed between 11 am to 5 pm on both the days

The main runway at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) will be shut for 6 hours on Monday and Tuesday. The closure is not expected to affect passenger traffic as all airlines were informed of the same a long time back. The runway will be closed between 11 am to 5 pm on both the days.

Also, the maintenance work is at the intersection, as no alternate runway will be available during the period. Owing to this, Air India (AI) has has cancelled 34 flights, while it has rescheduled eight of its flights, all domestic-bound.

The AI issued a statement, "Due to maintenance activities to the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, the runway will be closed on April 9, 2018 and April 10, 2018 from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. Passengers planning their travel during this period are requested to allow for sufficient time, in case of delays, while making their bookings."

For Jet Airways, 64 domestic and six international-bound flights were cancelled. It has rescheduled 53 domestic and 17 international flights respectively. According to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport handled around 980 flights in a single day in January 2018. The airport has already crossed its installed capacity of 40 million passengers.

