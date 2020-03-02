Mumbai: Inventory to help ward officials take quick action against offenders

In an attempt to curb unauthorised activity in the city, three administrative wards are preparing a detailed road-wise inventory of all structures across departments. Be it a missing health licence, encroachment on public space or putting up illegal hoardings, ward officials are creating a database which will help take speedy action and enhance accountability.

The decision for three wards — H West (areas like Bandra West, Khar and Santa Cruz West), H East (areas like Kalina, Vakola and BKC), and K East (Andheri Wast and Jogeshwari East) — was taken earlier this month by the local Deputy Municipal Commissioner Parag Masurkar.

"The road-wise inventory will help monitor unauthorised activity in the wards. This way, the assistant municipal commissioners will get to know of all issues in the ward," said Masurkar. He added that the plan is in its initial stages and once the inventory is complete, the civic body will take appropriate action.

Masurkar also said that the inventory will serve to document routine inspection and civic officials will become accountable for issues on the roads they are in charge of.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vinayak Vispute of the H West ward said that their inventory for 237 roads in the ward completed recently and can help them resolve issues like frequent complaints, chronic debris dumping or littering spots. "Instead of waiting for someone to complain about an issue or illegal encroachment, we can take action based on our consolidated data. The inventory will streamline the system and can help tackle illegal encroachments," said Vispute.



Civic officials said that apart from keeping unauthorised activity in check, ward officials will also be able to take proactive steps, slap and collect fines from offenders in time and increase the civic body's revenue.

Some of the issues that the officers will keep an eye on include inspecting eateries for valid health licence, NOC from the fire department, pending property taxes, etc.

3

No. of wards that the system is being implemented in

