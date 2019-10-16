Mumbai: IRCTC launches Special Buddhist Circuit train

On Tuesday, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced the launch of the first departure of the Buddhist Circuit tourist train for the current season 2019-20 from October 19 to October 26. The Buddhist Circuit tourist train will be covering major destinations such as Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Sarnath, Varanasi, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti, and Agra.

The Buddhist tourist train will take passengers to these places and help them to gain first-hand experience of the self-disciplined and legendary life of Lord Buddha. Our country, India is the place where Buddhism originated and has rich footprints of the Buddhist legacy.

The Buddhist train will help tourists visit Stupas (stone cased moulds that commemorated the relics of Buddha), Chaityas (prayer halls)) and Viharas (cells for the monks) closely for a truly religious experience. The Buddhist train experience will help passengers discover the path to enlightenment and towards Buddha by train.

The significance of these destinations can be seen in the Mahaparinirvana sutra, wherein Lord Buddha tells his followers that they can attain merit and a noble rebirth by going on pilgrimage to the places; Lumbini (where he was born), Bodhgaya (where he gained enlightenment), Sarnath (where he gave the first sermon) and Kushinagar (where he attained Nirvana).

Salient features of the Package are as under:

This brand new LHB train composition contains Four 1st AC Coaches with 96 seats, Two 2nd AC Coaches with 60 seats, Two exclusive dining cars with a capacity of 64 guests in each and a Pantry Car for our prestigious guests.

The train is covered with unique Vinyl Wrap promoting Incredible India and also equipped with Personal Digital Lockers, cubicles shower, foot massagers, separate sitting area with single-seated sofas, Smoke Detection Alarm System for better safety and State of art Kitchen car equipped with the latest equipment serving International delicacies.

Private Security Guards in each coach for constant & close watch to ensure the safety of the passengers and their belongings, CCTV Camera surveillance for better security.

Onboard Hygienic Kitchen Car and Dining Car Facility. The passengers can choose from an assortment of sumptuous hot meals (Veg/Non-Veg) and snacks. Packaged Drinking water, Tea and Coffee are available freely to the passengers.

On-board Clean and Hygienic Toilets and showers.

While there will be no concession tickets on the train, children below 5 years of age have been exempted from fare and will be booked with their parents. Children of age 5 years to 12 years 50% of the fare is charged and will be provided with a seat.

Transportation by AC Deluxe Coaches.

Detailed information about the Package Inclusions and Exclusions, Terms and Conditions, etc is available to on the official website of IRCTC.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates