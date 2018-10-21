Search

Mumbai: Iron beam collapses on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, no one injured

Oct 21, 2018, 08:00 IST | A Correspondent

The road acts as an important connector between Eastern Express Highway and Sion-Panvel Highway and heavy vehicles including trucks, trailers, dumpsters use the road frequently

The collapsed iron beam/Pic by Rajesh Gupta

An iron pillar, which was supporting an under-construction bridge at Shivaji Nagar signal on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, collapsed on Saturday after a container truck rammed into it. The beam fell on an Ertiga below, but no one was injured. The incident took place at around 4-4.30 pm.

The BMC is constructing a 2.1-km-long flyover on the arterial road to ease bumper-to-bumper traffic. Once complete, the flyover will help motorists bypass the traffic signals at Shivaji Nagar, Baiganwadi and Deonar .Shahaji Umap, DCP, Zone 6, told mid-day, "We have registered an FIR against the driver."

