Mumbai: Iron rod at nullah site pierces student's eye

Yet another act of negligence, allegedly on the part of a civic contractor, has this time left a Std X student battling for his life. Vivek Ghadassi, 15, has been on ventilator support since March 5, after he allegedly lost control of the cycle he was on, and fell onto a row of exposed iron rods.

A BMC official, however, said he was unaware of the incident.

The impact of the fall was so severe, that local residents claim his left eye almost popped out and he was bleeding profusely. On Sunday Vivek's condition deteriorated and he was also given cardiac support.



Vivek is still on ventilator support

In the hospital, hoping for a miracle to save Vivek, his father, Anand Ghadassi, 53, blamed the civic contractor for not having put up barricades before beginning construction on the nullah few metres from their house, where the accident happened.

Anand, a painter, makes R600 per day when he gets work. His wife, Tejasvini, works as a domestic help in two to three houses adding to the family income by R300 per month (per house). They have four children (three daughters and Vivek) and are residents of Bhim Nagar, Ghatkopar (W).

Anand said, "Vivek studies at Sarvodaya School, Ghatkopar (W), in Marathi medium. Me and my wife are not educated so we always wanted our children to study well and slogged to send them to school/college. My eldest daughter is a graduate, and the others are still studying."



The family has alleged that the construction site of the nullah where Vivek Ghadassi fell, was not barricaded

'Was returning from school'

"Vivek's examination started on March 4 (Marathi language). He told me that his paper went well and that the next examination was on March 6 (Hindi). On March 5 he rushed to school at 7.30 am, as teachers had called students to clear doubts in the Hindi subject and I left for work at Churchgate," he said.

"Around 8.30 pm when I returned home I learnt about the incident. Doctors have said that his condition is critical, as he has sustained a serious brain injury, and that they cannot operate until his parameters stabilise," added Anand.

'Accident spot near house'

The doctors at Muktabai hospital where Vivek was taken, advised them to shift him to KEM Hospital.

Vinay Ghadassi, 43, Vivek's uncle said, "We were to go to our native place in Guhagar, Chiplun district after the exams, where the grandparents were eagerly waiting for the grandchildren. Vivek is good at playing the dholak and mridangam, which he learnt himself. He would play these instruments during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and even for functions in the locality."

'Barricades up after mishap'

The road by which the nullah flows is being concretised, so the contractor is building the nullah as well. Vinay has alleged that the contractor put up barricades after the accident.

"The next day, I had asked a local I know to visit the spot and take photographs. To our surprise, we found that the contractor had put up barricades around the stretch, which were not there at the time of the incident. The blood stains were also cleaned," he said.

Asked if the family has registered a police complaint, he said, "Our focus is to save the life of Vivek. We are yet to lodge a complaint."

Local Shiv Sena corporator Suresh Patil claimed that he has been told by an eyewitness (a vegetable vendor) that the boy was at fault, as he was riding his bicycle at high speed, without holding on to the handle.

"The barricades were in place before starting the work. The boy lost control, went through the plastic barricades and fell onto the iron rod which pierced his left eye, injuring him seriously," said Patil.

When informed about the family's claim, Patil said, "I am going by the eyewitness account and I can understand their frame of mind. I have requested doctors to provide the best treatment to the child, the incident is unfortunate. The contractor has been directed to ensure more safety measures are in place. The road is very narrow and used by small vehicles, besides pedestrians, resulting in congestion."

BMC official unaware

Ajitkumar Ambi, assistant commissioner (N ward) BMC said, "I am not aware of this incident, but it is a serious matter, I will personally look into this and call the concerned contractors and officials on Monday and direct an inquiry to probe the incident."

Police speak

Vinod Kamble, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station, in whose jurisdiction KEM hospital falls, said, "We have not been informed about this case, the hospital might have directly intimated Ghatkopar police, who are supposed to record the statement of the victim.

"In case the victim cannot record a statement, it will be the family members. At Bhoiwada police station, we usually record a case only if the patient is out of Mumbai limits and we only intimate the matter to the concerned police station, out of Mumbai."

An officer attached to Ghatkopar police station said, "We have not been informed about such an incident. I will check the records and reply."

