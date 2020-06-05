Mumbai is finally breathing clean air, says BMC report

While it is clear that the air has been considerably cleaner, a report published by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated this with relevant reasons. The BMC admitted that it is the result of the closure of industrial and construction activity.

The BMC published a report of pollution levels at 16 spots in the city between January and May 2020. The level of PM 10 (particulate matter of 10 micrometres or less in diameter), PM 2.5 (particulate matter of 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter), nitrogen dioxides, ozone and carbon monoxide were reported every day.

In the early months, the level of all five pollutants was much above the standard given by the Central Pollution Control Board. In April and May, the lockdown months, pollution was at safe levels.

"While there are several laws to protect the environment, industries should depend not just on them but follow an environment-friendly approach," said Manohar Charge, scientist-in-charge of the Department of Air Quality Monitoring and Research Lab.

