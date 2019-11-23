Mumbai is in the details

Why did you decide to work on Mumbai by Hand?

More than a couple of decades ago, I was commissioned by mid-day to pen a column entitled The Far Pavilions along with a pen and ink black and white sketch. This was well received and many suggestions were made to compile them into a book.

What is your favourite landmark/building in the book?



Eros Cinema

Many years before Independence, opportunities of every kind seemed to influence the thoughts and reasoning of the general populace and this led to a greater awareness in terms of worldwide knowledge and practices in all fields. What seems to surprise me is that we continue to repeat the mistakes of the past even though many a good precedent was set. For example, the large open spaces that abound in South Bombay. Why could they have not been replicated elsewhere in the city and around the country? The Oval (Maidan) till date continues to fascinate me as I still want to comprehend its urban value, and by this I do not mean its monetary value. Much more can be done towards its enhancement.

Tell us about the archival work around your research.



A view of Oval Maidan and its surroundings

Due to the extensive research conducted, and in the aftermath of what was assimilated, compilation and systemic cataloging of data was deemed necessary. Rather than keep it within the confines of a private space, it is my sincere wish to create a medium for a wider audience to benefit. What better way than an online resource, complimented by an actual physical establishment that can augment both in a real time situation of sorts. Based on the response received, we have now firmly resolved to confidently say with pride that we are nearing our goal.

On November 25, 6 pm

At Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad City museum, Dr Amnedkar Road, Byculla.

RSVP education@bdlmuseum.org

Entry Museum entry fee applies; first come first served basis

