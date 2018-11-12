Mumbai: Is it 100 or is it 60 marks? Law students totally confused

national

Law students protest against the varsity's decision in September, to change the marks pattern

The chaos continues at the University of Mumbai. Law students are preparing for their upcoming exams, but don't know if they will be for 100 or 60 marks. The Bombay High Court had stayed the Mumbai University's 60:40 assessment pattern decision for law courses, but there is no notification on this though the examination is just a few days away.

The Mumbai University's plans to bring changes in the assessment pattern of the law course were met with severe criticism. Firstly, because it was declared after the academic year had started. Secondly, according to students, such changes should be introduced from the start for the course, so it should have been applicable only for the first year which would then carry it forward.

Angry students had moved court against the decision. The high court on October 29 stayed the varsity's decision. Since then students have been waiting for a notification regarding the examination pattern. "It is the basic expectation of a student to be told what is the examination pattern before appearing for it. In all courses, a student is aware of the syllabus and assessment pattern beforehand. But, there is so much uncertainty in the law course of MU," said a student from New Law College. Another student said, "While the debate was on, some colleges held internal assessments. They obviously don't hold them now."

Sachin Pawar, president of the Students' Law Council, said, "The HC order mentions that the exams shall be held according to the previous pattern, i.e. 100 marks and not 60:40. But the varsity has not issued a circular regarding the same, which has created confusion in the minds of students. It is high time that the varsity clears the confusion, considering that the examination is fast approaching." Mumbai University PRO Leeladhar Bansod was unavailable for comment.

