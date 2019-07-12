Mumbai: Is Mulund rail overbridge in danger of falling down?

national

Alert local spots massive crack in the bridge and dashes off letter to CR; Railways says will inspect it with BMC immediately

The crack appears to be breaking the bridge in half

Even as the railways and IIT are in the process of examining bridges as part of their safety audit and have listed out dangerous bridges, the road overbridge near Mulund station has suddenly developed a huge crack. A local NGO has shot off a letter to the authorities, saying that the tracks below are visible through the gap. Mulund resident Keshav Madhukar Joshi, who runs the NGO Pathikara Foundation, was aghast to see what first looked like a large pothole. "A closer look and you can see the tracks below. This is the Mulund east west bridge that runs over six railway lines," he told mid-day. "I have alerted the authorities giving details and photographs ," Joshi added.

His letter (a copy of which is with mid-day) dated July 5, states that the gap is causing serious inconvenience to the general public and motorists and that it looked dangerous, requesting the authorities to personally visit the spot and get it examined. A CR spokesperson said the Central Railway team will examine the Mulund road bridge immediately and work in joint co-ordination with the BMC if any major attention is required.



The tracks below are visible through the huge crack

CR, IIT surveying bridges

The Central Railway and IIT have been examining bridges and have so far shut and demolished the Patri Pul road bridge and several foot bridges across Mumbai. The three bridges at Currey Road, Chinchpokli and Byculla have also been recommended for repairs with the BMC and railways jointly planning to change the deck slab in a year or so. Heavy vehicle traffic has already been stopped on the Carnac bridge.

To bring in more accountability, the railways have already begun putting up bridge inspection timetables on boards on all bridges. The boards include details like date of last inspection, next inspection due dates, who is responsible and the relevant contact numbers.

This particular road bridge falls partially under BMC. "The exercise of putting boards has been limited to railway bridges to bring in transparency and restore public confidence about bridges. The railways have hundreds of bridges and such an exercise will also help commuters know who is responsible for their maintenance and whom to call in an emergency," another senior official said. The Western Railway has put up mobile numbers to be contacted in an emergency.

Disruptions on CR

Disruptions on Central Railway continued for the second consecutive week following a landslide and snag affecting services. A boulder that had fallen on the down main line between Kasara and Igatpuri delayed all down traffic on the middle line. This was followed by a disruption at Chembur, which led to delays on the harbour line during morning rush hour.

July 5

Day resident Keshav Joshi alerted CR to crack in the bridge

