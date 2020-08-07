'Mumbai is safe only because of police': Supriya Sule's veiled attack on Amruta Fadnavis

As torrential rains continued to lash several parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule took to Twitter to shower praises on the city police. Sule's praised the police for safeguarding the city at a time when the continuous downpour has left behind a trail of destruction with tree collapse incidents, landslides and inundation in several areas.

Here's what Supriya Sule tweeted:

The Baramati MP shared a picture of a police personnel managing traffic amid heavy rainfall in the city. "Our Mumbai is safe only because Mumbai Police, you have been doing your duty. Salute to the service that upholds human value," read Supriya Sule's tweet in Marathi. While sharing the post, Sule also tagged the Mumbai Police and ended her post with folded hands emoticon.

Sule's tweet came days after former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis had tweeted that Mumbai is not safe for innocent, self-respecting citizens.

The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) August 3, 2020

Amruta's tweet did not go well with Shiv Sena leaders who criticised her for her comments on Mumbai Police. Taking a jibe at Amruta Fadnavis, Rajya Sabha MP and Sena's deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Roams around with Mumbai police security and car" and added a personal slight by tweeting further that the men in khakhi were the "only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs."

• Roams around with Mumbai Police security&car

• Only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs is Mumbai Police.

• Axis Banks account,allegedly taken from other banks of Mumbai Police BUT when Bihar elections come- cover failures of Bihar& defame Mumbai Police

Shame https://t.co/xlr5PyCOHH — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 3, 2020

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab also said that Amruta Fadnavis should leave the state if she feels unsafe and has no trust left in Mumbai Police. Speaking to reporters, Parab said, "Now, if they are feeling unsafe just because they lost power, then the only option left before them is to leave this state."

Besides Sena, NCP leader spokesperson Aditi Nalawde shared an old photo of Fadnavis sitting on the edge of a ship during the launch ceremony. Nalawade tweeted, "She should not forget that when she was sitting dangerously at the corner of a cruise ship, it was a Mumbai police personnel guarding her."

