Mumbai is staring at water scarcity again, it's time we act

There is just nine per cent of the total water stock remaining in the lakes and Mumbai is staring at a grim water scarcity situation as per the statistics, said a report in this paper.

Amid all the problems that the pandemic has brought, add another of water scarcity, and the fact that we are at the end of June and the rains still have to arrive in full spate.

This means we need to become aware and alert about our water stocks and how exactly we use this precious resource.

On a macro-level, authorities will have to take measures for water and on an individual level, as communities, we need to pitch in too.

Let us also remember that we are in the middle of a pandemic and cases are spiking unbelievably in the city. It is a time when personal hygiene is paramount and cleanliness of the surroundings takes precedence. When the first phase of lockdown began, we had reports from people asking that they do not have enough water to drink, how are they supposed to wash their hands so many times a day?

Water conservation becomes so much more than just a good and fashionable phrase, especially now.

Do turn off taps at every juncture to save even the drops of water. Use a bucket to bathe rather than showers. If cars are parked at home, you can put off car washing for quite a few days. Do not throw away the water used while preparing meals or washing, instead see how it can be reused constructively and safely, if possible.

Make saving water a part of your DNA, it should come as naturally to us, as some of our daily chores. Water is not just the BMC's problem, it is ours too. Take ownership and responsibility in times of this crisis.

