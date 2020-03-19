Mumbai: Former top cop's cat named Kitkat goes missing from his Colaba home

Former top cop Isaque Bagwan's cat named KitKat has been missing from his residential building at Colaba since Sunday late evening. KitKat has disappeared from the four-storeyed Noshirwan Mansion on Henry Road, and the curious case is putting to test all of Bagwan's legendary sleuthing skills and tenacity in order to track down his pet feline.

Bagwan, said, "KitKat was in the building compound on Sunday evening. We let him into the compound as he is now old enough, he is eight years-old, to be on his own. He never goes out of the building. All the residents too know him, he is an invaluable Noshirwan Mansion member," he laughed a little sadly. On Sunday late evening KitKat did not return to the residence. He usually makes his way home and the Bagwan family knows he is at the door. Sometimes, other building residents even ring the bell of the ground floor flat of the Bagwans, so that he is let in. KitKat is a beautiful Persian cat, a white ball of fur.



Isaque Bagwan

KitKat 'catnapped'

The Bagwan family believes that somebody has stolen KitKat, he has not wandered off or been hit by a vehicle. Bagwan, the celebrated senior cop, who was on the frontline during the Mumbai 26/11 attacks taking on the terrorists at the Chabad House is fairly certain that KitKat has been picked up. "I have been looking at CCTV surveillance clips in the area, but unfortunately, our building does not have CCTV. I know if he is let loose or breaks free he will be able to find his way back to Noshirwan Mansion, if he is fairly close by. He is a very attractive tom cat. The people who have 'catnapped' KitKat must know that they can sell this Persian cat for approximately R20,000… I am still searching and talking to people in the vicinity who may have seen him last," said the retired cop who has won the President's award for gallantry thrice in a sterling career.

Put him back!

Bagwan's daughter Afshan said that she and her brother Sohail had adopted KitKat from a friend when he was just a few weeks old and he has been with the family for eight years. "We went all around the area looking for him towards Gateway too. We suspect that he has been taken away because recently, a local told us that he had seen two girls pick up KitKat from the compound and try to take him away in a car. He shouted at them that this cat belongs to someone here and they put him back. With no CCTV surveillance within the building it is difficult to trace if these were the same people or somebody else who knows the value of the Persian cat." Afshan added that recently two vagrants were also spotted in the area trying to filch a BMC garbage bin.

Community effort

Afshan said that KitKat is recognisable by a blur patch on his left eye and a healed wound on his neck. Both father and daughter say he responds if called by his name. Bagwan who called KitKat a "naughty fellow" has spread the word in Colaba. The community is looking for KitKat as Bagwan is very famous as a brave cop in the area, one they are very proud of. Bagwan has chronicled some of his most memorable cases in a book called, 'Me Against the Mumbai Underworld'. The locals feel they must join in the search, with prominent Colaba residents Pervez Cooper and Subhash Motwani saying that this must also spur on local political leaders to ensure more comprehensive CCTV surveillance in the popular tourist hot spot that is Colaba.

