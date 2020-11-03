Mumbai: Islam Gymkhana bans card games; members say it's club, not madrassa

Mumbai’s iconic 129-year-old Islam gymkhana in Marine Drive, popular for social-cultural activities, has come under fire after its president Yusuf Abhrani banned rummy and other card games inside premises. Abhrani claimed that, of late, some members of the gymkhana have been indulging in gambling.

According to a report in Times of India, the decision was taken on Eid-e-Milad, which is Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary. This decision has not gone down well with many who are accusing a “very religious” Abhrani of altering the “liberal” nature of the club.

One of the members, Ishtiaq Ali, was quoted as saying, "If Abrahni knew that some members gambled at the Gymkhana, why didn’t he lodge a complaint? It is a club, not a madrassa. He should not play the religion card."

Abhrani later explained his decision, saying the gymkhana authorities encourage all kinds of sports and games but lately a few members were gambling in the name of playing cards. "Our records show that there were five guests for one member at the cards room," he said.

He added, “We have added over a dozen games, including tennis, badminton, volleyball, a women’s recreation section, a state-of-the-art gym, jacuzzi, steam bath, sauna bath and spa. Those who say I have turned it into a madrassa should explain which madrassa has spa and steam bath facilities."

