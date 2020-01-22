Mumbai: It is time every Indian joined stir, say Jamia students

Being apolitical in today's time is also being part of the politics. It is high time that every Indian joins the protest to save the nation."

With this message, Ayesha Renna and Ladeeda Farzana gave a new energy to the anti-CAA protests the youngsters are holding across Mumbai. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia were in Mumbai on Tuesday to attend an event at TISS and later joined a massive women's stir at Mumbra.

Renna and Farzana became the face of the women-led movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after they shielded their male friends from police lathi-charge during a demonstration at their institute in Delhi.



Ayesha Renna (yellow) and Ladeeda Farzana (in green) with students during the ‘Sheroes of Jamia Millia Islamia' meet at TISS in Deonar on Tuesday

mid-day caught up with the duo outside the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) gate for a quick interaction when they spoke extensively against the CAA, and said that the youngsters do not fear the consequences anymore.

"If you are still thinking this is a problem. It is high time that you come out on the streets and raise your voice. We stand in solidarity with all those who are part of the protest in any form whether by physically participating in the demonstrations, by voicing their disapproval through social media, writing articles, or writing to the government," said Renna to which Farzana added, "In today's scenario any Indian being apolitical is a part of politics."

"People are on street because they are frustrated with this government. People are frustrated with the fascism. Today, everyone is talking about Islamphobia. It is all about Brahmanism for this government and whatever is happening is a great revolution," Farzana said.

When asked if the anti-CAA protest is taking a communal or religious turn, Renna said, "This act [CAA] is based on religion then how can you exclude religion from the fight. But in broader perspective religious tone is being given just to make it a communal notion. We want inclusive politics where every community can assert their politics. Muslims and Dalits in this nation are completely marginalised, and that is the reason why remembering Rohith Vemula is important during these protests."

The duo had earlier attended a lecture series organised at TISS by Ambedkar Students' Association in honour of Vemula.

"This is not a game of PUBG. Narendra Modi government is trying to suppress the voice with violence. We have given them our opinion, let them come and debate with us. If you are of character and courage come out and discuss or debate with us instead of sending lathis our way. We are ready for every consequence but we will not step back now," said Ladeeda.

Both pointed out how all everyone is eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court verdict on the pleas against CAA, which will set the course for further action.

