Mumbai: It shouldn't be surprising if majority mark reaches 185 in future, says Shiv Sena

Maha Vikas Aghadi supporters wave Sena's flag at Shivaji Park in Dadar hours before the arrival of Uddhav Thackeray during the swearing-in ceremony

As Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government won the trust vote with 169 votes in its favour, Shiv Sena on Monday said that it should not be surprising if the majority mark reaches 185 in future.

"A majority of 170 is not ordinary and tomorrow it should not be surprising if this number reaches 185," the party stated in its mouthpiece Saamana. It further stated, "This government will last for five years. This government has come to power through a legal route. The number of 170 will remain intact. The Opposition should take care of this."

Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, on Saturday comfortably won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly amid a walkout by MLAs of the opposition parties.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he has ordered to withdraw all cases filed against environmentalists during the agitations against the construction of Aarey metro car shed. "I have ordered to take back the cases filed against many environmentalists, during the agitation against Aarey metro car shed work. There will be no more cases against anyone now," Chief Minister Thackeray told reporters here.

Earlier on Friday, an order to stop the work on the Aarey metro car shed project was passed by the new stated government-led by Chief Minister Thackeray.

"I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," he had said at a press conference.

