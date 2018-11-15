Mumbai: It's bay watch time at Juhu Koliwada

things-to-do

A Sunday trail around Juhu Koliwada will introduce attendees to its diverse fauna

A shore walk held last week at Juhu Koliwada

Even though the history of Mumbai can be traced back to the Stone Age, we still don't know much about our everyday surroundings — let alone the finer details.

For instance, the city's beaches make for great morning or evening walks, or after-college hangout spots. But what beyond that? The answer is something that Sachin Rane is hoping to convey. As the founder of Naturalist Foundation, Rane leads walks around the city with a focus on biodiversity.



Sea anemone

This month, in collaboration with Sanctuary Asia, he will be the host of walks around the Juhu Koliwada area through the month of November. "These are essentially shore walks, and we just conducted one last week.

Our goal is to explore the fauna around the area that comprises a rocky and sandy shore. While exploring we saw sea sponges, fiddler crab, sea anemone, oyster, bristle worm, porcelain crab, starfish, as well as sea snails. We want people to know that even sea shores can be beautiful," he tells us.



Sachin Rane

On November 18, 1.30 pm onwards

At Sri Sunil Dutt Park, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Email sara@sanctuaryasia.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates